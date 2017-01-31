Bradshaw Mountain beats Prescott in girls basketball

Bradshaw Mountain's Delaney Clark shoots between defenders as the Lady Bears take on the Prescott Lady Badgers Tuesday, January 31 in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

Bradshaw Mountain's Delaney Clark shoots between defenders as the Lady Bears take on the Prescott Lady Badgers Tuesday, January 31 in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)

By Les Stukenberg

  • Originally Published: January 31, 2017 11:05 p.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    PHS vs BMHS Girls Basketball 013117

    PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Bradshaw Mountain Lady Bears took control in the second half and pulled away from cross-town rival Prescott to win 48-38 Tuesday, January 31 at Prescott High School.

    The Lady Bears improved overall to 14-8 on the season and 7-4 in section play. The Lady Badgers fell to 7-13 on the season and 2-7 in section play. Next up for the Lady Bears is a game in Kingman tonight against Lee Williams while the Lady Badgers play in Flagstaff against Coconino tonight as well.

    More like this story




    MOST READ