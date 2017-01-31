Bradshaw Mountain beats Prescott in girls basketball

— Bradshaw Mountain Lady Bears took control in the second half and pulled away from cross-town rival Prescott to win 48-38 Tuesday, January 31 at Prescott High School.

The Lady Bears improved overall to 14-8 on the season and 7-4 in section play. The Lady Badgers fell to 7-13 on the season and 2-7 in section play. Next up for the Lady Bears is a game in Kingman tonight against Lee Williams while the Lady Badgers play in Flagstaff against Coconino tonight as well.