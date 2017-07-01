Motorhome fire in Prescott Valley ignites garage, sheds

A fire in a motorhome parked in the 4100 block of North Tonto Way Friday morning, June 30, spread to a home’s detached garage and two sheds, according to Central Arizona Fire Division Chief Rick Chase.

Firefighters arrived at about 4:30 a.m. and “were able to get a quick knockdown on the fire and protect the main residence and neighboring home,” Chase said, although a car near the motorhome was burned, and the other house’s vinyl siding was damaged from the heat.

No one was injured, he added, and the residents had evacuated on their own.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.