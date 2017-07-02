Fireworks expected to go on, unless fire danger grows

A tense week of watching firefighting efforts on the Goodwin Fire culminated late this past week with a July 4-related decision by two area governments: The fireworks will go on in Prescott and Prescott Valley, barring a catastrophic shift in the fire.

Officials from both communities say they will make the final decision Monday morning, July 3, but that it appears the fireworks will proceed.

“Our intent is to go forward with the fireworks,” Prescott Valley Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said Thursday afternoon. “The only thing that would derail that is the lack of staffing.”

Tarkowski noted that the final decision would be made at 11 a.m. Monday. “It will end up being a decision about staffing,” he said, noting that crews from Central Yavapai Fire and Medical typically help to ensure that no fires spread from the fireworks. The crew’s availability on Monday/Tuesday will be central to the decision.

Prescott also will make its final decision on Monday, but currently intends to go forward as well. “It is a 90-percent a go on this,” Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said Thursday afternoon. “The only change would be if there is a significant change in the fire. It will depend on conditions.”

Both communities plan to make final announcements on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Town of Chino Valley opted to cancel its entire July 4 celebration, including the fireworks, because of Yavapai County’s current Stage II fire restrictions, which prohibit the use of explosives and certain types of combustible engines.

Tarkowski said Prescott Valley’s celebration at the Mountain Valley Park location has proven to be a safe spot over the past two decades or so because the fireworks are launched from an irrigated field, and the surrounding vegetation is minimal.

Prescott Fire Marshal Don Devendorf said earlier last week that Prescott plans to have plenty of safeguards in place for the downtown fireworks, which are planned to be launched from the roof of the city’s Granite Street parking garage and the back portion of the Mile High Middle School football field.

Devendorf noted that because of the “fallout zone” for the parking garage, fireworks from the roof are limited to one-and-a-half-inch shells, while the Mile High Middle School display will include three-inch fireworks.

Fire crews will be on hand along the perimeter to guard against sparks, Devendorf added. Typically, the city crews are aided by a crew from the U.S. Forest Service.