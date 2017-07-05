Build a box at the library

When she visited her nephew in Portland back in February, Prescott Valley Public Library Teen Librarian Coleen Bornschlegel said her friend at the Rebuilding Center told her about the simple construction projects the center did. One of those was the Build a Box project, Bornschlegel said.

“That’s the first time I heard of it, I had thought to myself … so simple, yet so fascinating,” she said. “To be able to have just really simple, basic skills of how to go about doing that.”

As such, the Prescott Valley Public Library will be hosting the Build a Box event as part of the Summer Reading Program from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Library Teen room on Tuesday, July 11.

A roommate of one of the library staff is a contractor and will be coming in to teach the class, said Bornschlegel, noting that the workshop will just have simple construction involving no hammering and instead, the boxes will be put together with wood glue and clamps. Anyone from a 12-year-old to an adult can come in and participate even though it’s part of the teen library summer reading program, she said, stating it fits in very well with the program’s theme of “Build a Better World.”

As a hands-on artist who loves crafting things, Bornschlegel said the idea of a project such as build a box is a perfect event and is something different to do.

“When I had heard of it up in Portland, I had never heard of anything like that being so simple,” she said, commenting that there are events where people can build dressers, desks or other big projects but those are for people who know how to build something and are looking for bigger and better things. “But if someone just wants to see what it’s like to put a structure together and have a form, it’s a new experience not everyone has.”

For more information, call Bornschlegel at 928-759-6189.