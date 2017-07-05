HUSD governing board approves proposed $39.4M expenditure budget

With Arizona school districts required to propose a budget for the upcoming school year by Wednesday, July 5, the Humboldt Unified School District approved their proposed budget for the 2017-2018 school year on Tuesday, June 27. The budget is projected to be $39,391,407. The largest aspect of that budget is the maintenance and operation budget, projected to be $33,576,391, said HUSD Financial Director Cynthia Windham. That amount includes a budget balance carry forward estimated to be a little more than $3 million, Windham said, mentioning that the cap on the budget balance carry forward was four percent in previous years but that provision is no more.

When it comes to Average Daily Membership (ADM), the proposed budget was prepared using the Final 100 Day ADM numbers for Fiscal Year 2016-2017, Windham said. That’s 5,412, she said.

“This represents a decrease of our ADM of 121 students or a decrease of weighted student count of 150 ADM,” Windham said. “This represents a loss of revenue of about $559,397.”

The budget is also subject to the minimum wage and salary increases that came about due to Proposition 206, she said, commenting that classified staff earning less than $10 per hour were advanced to the minimum wage and all classified staff earning more than the minimum wage were advanced one step on the salary schedule for the upcoming budget year.

Wages will require an adjustment in the middle of next year as the minimum wage will be raised again in January 2018, Windham said.

“The district is currently analyzing the impact of Proposition 206 for future years,” she said.

Also included is the capital budget, which is projected to be slightly more than $5.8 million including any anticipated carryover funds as well as $4.9 million in remaining capital reserves, Windham said.

Governing Board Vice President Suzie Roth voiced her appreciation for Windham following her explanation of the proposed budget.

“I appreciate your hard work and your conservative nature,” Roth said, calling the budget a web. “You get it.”