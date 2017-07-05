Prescott Valley births, July 5, 2017

Birth announcements in the July 5, 2017 edition of the Prescott Valley Tribune.

    • William Douglas Kline IV, a 7 lb., 9 oz., boy, was born Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Terra Rena and William Douglas Kline of Prescott Valley.

    Minelly Selenia Manon Ayala, a 6 lb., 3 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Maria Ayala and Rodolfo Manon Sanchez of Prescott Valley.

    Miles Grey Sheradowski, a 7 lb., 3 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah Bennett and Vaughan Sheradowski of Prescott Valley.

    Karma Anna Smith, a 6 lb., 8 oz., girl, was born Friday, May 12, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mirella and Paul Smith of Prescott Valley.

