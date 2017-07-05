Prescott Valley Police report: July 5, 2017

  • Originally Published: July 5, 2017 6 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from June 19 through July 2. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Highway 69

    Theft, Highway 69

    Harassment, Western Blvd.

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Injury accident Highway 69

    Burglary, Santa Fe Loop Road

    Criminal damage, Cypress Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Injury accident, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Shoplifter in custody, Highway 69

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Pronghorn Ranch Parkway

    Criminal damage, Civic Circle

    Domestic, Windsong Drive

    Criminal damage, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Lone Cactus Drive

    Theft, Robert Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Officer information, Civic Circle

    Disorderly, Eastridge Drive

    Burglary, Highway 69

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Bremont Way

    Injury accident, Lakeshort Drive

    Injury accident Windsong Drive

    Domestic, Robert Road

    Assault, Florentine Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Fraud, Highway 69

    Burglary, Bighorn Drive

    Theft, 2nd Street

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Domestic, Parent Road

    Assault, Edith Court

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Spouse Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Florentine Road

    Burglary, Covina Circle

    Criminal damage, Tonto Way

    Burglary, Highway 69

    Fight, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury accident, Sunset Lane

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Nace Lane

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Robert Road

    Theft, Nace Lane

    Disorderly, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, 1st Street

    Theft, Florentine Road

    Domestic, Carla Vista Drive

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Robert Road

    Burglary, Conestoga Way

