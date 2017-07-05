Prescott Valley Police report: July 5, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from June 19 through July 2. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Highway 69
Theft, Highway 69
Harassment, Western Blvd.
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Injury accident Highway 69
Burglary, Santa Fe Loop Road
Criminal damage, Cypress Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Injury accident, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Highway 69
Shoplifter in custody, Highway 69
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Pronghorn Ranch Parkway
Criminal damage, Civic Circle
Domestic, Windsong Drive
Criminal damage, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Lone Cactus Drive
Theft, Robert Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Officer information, Civic Circle
Disorderly, Eastridge Drive
Burglary, Highway 69
Theft, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Burglary, Bremont Way
Injury accident, Lakeshort Drive
Injury accident Windsong Drive
Domestic, Robert Road
Assault, Florentine Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Fraud, Highway 69
Burglary, Bighorn Drive
Theft, 2nd Street
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Harassment, Civic Circle
Domestic, Parent Road
Assault, Edith Court
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Spouse Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Florentine Road
Burglary, Covina Circle
Criminal damage, Tonto Way
Burglary, Highway 69
Fight, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury accident, Sunset Lane
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Nace Lane
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Robert Road
Theft, Nace Lane
Disorderly, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Highway 69
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, 1st Street
Theft, Florentine Road
Domestic, Carla Vista Drive
Assault, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Robert Road
Burglary, Conestoga Way
SUBMIT FEEDBACK