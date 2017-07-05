Taking shelter from the fire in PV

When the time came to evacuate Mount Union, there wasn’t much warning, said Gary Mankus at the Red Cross Shelter at Bradshaw Mountain High School on Friday, June 30.

“We had about five minutes,” Mankus said. “Get the dogs in the truck, get down off this mountain. That’s about it.”

The shelter at the high school opened on Tuesday for residents of communities that had evacuated due to the Goodwin Fire, which has been burning since Saturday, June 24. Evacuation status for all communities had been lifted by noon on Monday, July 3 with the fire reported at 75 percent contained as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Calling the shelter at the high school beneficial, Mankus said he was also grateful for the animal shelter that was set up, commenting that he wouldn’t have left his dogs. They’re his kids, he said.

The residents of Breezy Pines had a bit longer to prepare, with a warning the day before, said Nina Hund. The shelter at the school was a lifesaver, Hund said, mentioning that with it not being fully up the first night some had to stay in hotels which raised their prices because of the fire.

“It really made me mad,” she said. “The community usually is good, I feel, on everything else.”

Hund said she knows her house is still standing as it’s in the middle of the mountains at about 6,800 feet. It’ll be wonderful when she can go home, Hund said. Though unsure of what power is out where and how long it’s going to be out, it will be nice to have the animals back where they belong, she said.

The shelter has been a lifesaver for not only her, but her animals, said Maria Papademetri from the Blue Hills, speaking highly of the animal rescue volunteers as well as others who drove out with crates and bought dog food and cat food.

“I think that’s a huge weight off people’s emotions and stresses,” Papademetri said. “The Red Cross has been wonderful. I’m staying here as well.”

Papademetri said she’s by herself and mentioned that while there’s nothing against people who are offering up their homes to those who have been displaced, she doesn’t want to inconvenience them. Plus it saves a little bit of pride, she said.

The concern isn’t so much for her home, but for the firefighters working to put out the blaze as well as animals that have been displaced, Papademetri said.

“Houses can be replaced. If you lose your pets or your horses, that’s hard to swallow,” she said.