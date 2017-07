Beatrice Medina, 77, of Humboldt, Arizona, born May 1, 1940, in Prescott, Arizona, died July 6, 2017. Visitation will be on July 12, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m., with Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69, in Prescott Valley. Funeral Mass will take place on July 13, 2017 at 10 a.m., at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, in Prescott Valley. Internment to follow.

Arrangements by Sunrise Funeral Home.