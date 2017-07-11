Monsoon season starts with a boom

Mother Nature presented her own July pyrotechnic show on Sunday night, complete with rocking thunder, hail, and lightning bolts bright enough to illuminate the night sky.

The short, but impressive show came with jump-out-of-bed bursts of sound, and furious wafts of wind strong enough to uproot trees, litter neighborhood roads with assorted leaves and dirt and knock lawn furniture around as if it was part of a nature-inspired ping pong game. In the Prescott and Prescott Valley region, some homes suffered short interruptions in power and many drivers’ windshields were pelted with what appeared to be tiny, hail stones.

With high-temperature heat most of the weekend, the storm did bring much-yearned for rain.

In the daylight, the quick spurt of rains — that ranged from about ½ inch in most of the region up to about 3 inches in the Jerome area left enough puddles to fascinate the young as their elders cleaned up branches and debris with power saws and leaf blowers.

Prescott National Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Debbie Maneely said the swift storm did soak the ground, but was just a precursor of the season to come.

“Nothing alarming,” Maneely said of the storms’ sweep through the area surrounded by the forest.

“It hit pretty hard; one of the hardest hitting storms I’ve seen in a long time,” described Prescott Valley resident Lisa Thompson, who lives in a neighborhood off Navajo Drive that lost some tree limbs.

Thompson said she and her family were in their garage when an ominous black cloud turned violent.

“It started hailing with a big gust of wind, and then the lightning show,” Thompson recalled, noting the storm did drop the temperature by a good 20 degrees.

The whole episode didn’t last more than 10 minutes, but come morning she and her neighbors saw the damage left in its wake.

An heirloom Weeping Willow tree at a Stirrup Way home was one of them.

“Around 10-11 p.m., I’m not quite sure, all of a sudden I sat up in bed … there was a sizzle and boom … then I heard a terrible noise like something was breaking apart,” said Prescott Valley resident Jim Riley.

In the dark, Riley said he couldn’t see any obvious damage, but when he went for his morning walk at 5:30 a.m. he saw a big chunk of limbs from the family’s 30-year-old weeping willow dangling like broken arms onto the lawn. A neighbors’ tree was completely uprooted.

The National Weather Service reported Yavapai County on Sunday experienced several, intermittent thunderstorms beginning in the late afternoon and then extending into the late evening hours, particularly in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas. At the apex of the storm, about 10:40 p.m., there were gusts of wind that reached as much as 30 to 40 miles per hour, service officials said.

Unlike the predictions of some residents, the weather service officials said the storm was pretty typical for this season, not a “microbursts.”

Maybe so.

But Rick and Debbie McClane said it packed a punch — their backyard furniture and flower pots were scattered and broken.

“I grew up in Florida during hurricane season, and that’s what it felt like last night,” Debbie McClane said. “I actually told Rick that I thought we should probably get into the bathroom or the closet in the center of the house because it felt like it might be a tornado.”

Riley isn’t quite sure what happened on his road. He just knows he was shocked and saddened by the damage, grateful no one was harmed.

“I had a really beautiful yard, now I have an ugly one,” Riley sighed. “We were fortunate. One of the branches was right over the roof. The weight pulled it away. So I lucked out.”

No stranger to this region’s summer monsoon season, Riley said in years past he and his three daughters would admire Mother Nature’s fireworks erupting all around them.

“Not last night. I was kind of wanting to climb under the bed,” Riley said. “I was scared.”