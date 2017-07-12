Get your Route 66 kicks at PV Library

It’s known as the Mother Road and the highway on which Chuck Berry told everyone to get their kicks. It’s route 66 and Arizona’s Hip Historian, Marshall Shore, will be presenting a lecture on the route’s history at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Friday, July 14.

This is the fourth year that the Route 66 lecture has been in his repertoire, Shore said, noting that the lecture is always changing as buildings and landmarks along the highway are either getting saved or being lost. One big change is in Kingman with the preservation of neon, he said. There was a renovation of a neon Packard sign and a couple signs that were missing have come home, Shore said.

“They’ve done some great work in preserving history,” he said. “It really is super cool to drive through Kingman, really impressive to see the neon lit again.”

It’s difficult to find anything better than Route 66 that’s a preservation of Americana and Arizona history, Shore said, commenting that it’s the Mother Road as so many people drove on it heading west to find a new way of life. Further, the nostalgia for the highway began in Seligman, Shore said, remarking he loves to get a chance to talk about the town.

There are still a number of people around who may have driven on it and saw history unfold as well, Shore said. They have stories from their travels too, he said.

“I do allow people to share those stories,” Shore said.

With all of the history surrounding it, Route 66 has left yet another legacy as well, he said, mentioning that other highways in southern Arizona are now deemed historic. There’s some great history in Arizona, Shore said.

Held in the library auditorium, Shore’s lecture will be from 3 to 4 p.m. and is a free event. For more information, call 928-759-3040.