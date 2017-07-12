Letter: Horseshoe tournament

Editor:

On July 1, the Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in Prescott Valley hosted the Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club pits located at the American Legion Park in Prescott Valley. Jerry, who passed away in December 2016, was an active member of the Post and was instrumental in putting together and running the American Legion Horseshoe Tournament for the past 5 years.

The tournament name was changed this year in his honor. Twelve two-person teams competed in the tournament. The first place team consisted of Herb Baggett and Fred Valpe; the team of Ron Davis and Ken Jose took second place; and, third place went to the team of Jerry Slienbrook and Bob Dorfman.

For more information about the American Legion and how YOU can become a part of this great organization, please contact the Post Commander at 928-277-8213 or at pvpost108@gmail.com.

Gary Taylor

Prescott Valley