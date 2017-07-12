Letter: Serious trends

Editor:

I think that everyone who watches our government has seen the goings-on in the two East Coast power centers of New York and Washington, taking a distressing turn.

First came New York’s public performances of a play, ostensibly Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, but rewritten so that the title character, who is stabbed to death in Act III, is an obvious caricature of President Trump. The same sort of people who, the day after Mr. Trump’s election, held up signs captioned: “YOUR VOTE WAS A HATE CRIME” are now taking their disdain for the democratic process, when it doesn’t produce the results they want, to the next step.

Then, on June 14, a politically involved man who had campaigned for Bernie Sanders, and accused Trump of destroying our country, tried to gun down several Republican congressmen at a baseball practice in Washington, grievously wounding Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Majority Whip.

Defenders of liberalism can correctly point out that outbursts such as these are rare. But the big picture is not so rosy. Violence is but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to liberal rejection of elections and self-government. Most high-ranking liberals realized long ago that it is more effective to simply rule without respect to election results or elected officials. Rather than gun them down and have their actions condemned by all, these sinister schemers have quietly rendered elected lawmakers increasingly irrelevant to the way our country is governed.

Events like the rampage at the baseball diamond are indeed horrific. But Americans who really care about preserving our Republic will see that the threat posed by those who are content merely to shove our representatives aside, rather than massacring them, is also worthy of our concern.

Wesley Stine

Prescott Valley