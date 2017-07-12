Prescott Valley Births: Week of July 12, 2017

Elizabeth Grace Cantabrana, an 8 lb., 13 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Yesenia Martinez and Marco Cantabrana of Prescott Valley.

Dixon Charles Clynes, a 5 lb., 14 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jamie and Christopher Clynes of Prescott Valley.

Makenna Rose DeHart, a 7 lb., 13 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tanya Oriet and Kenneth DeHart of Prescott Valley.

Maesen Elizabeth Land, a 6 lb., 13 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Heather Bennett and Derick Land of Prescott Valley.

Ava Jane Matheny, a 9 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amanda and Kurtis Matheny of Prescott Valley.

Jayden Daniel Ayala Mesta, a 7 lb., 15 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Bryanna Mesta and Jonathan Ayala of Prescott Valley.

Evelyn Leia Oldham, a 6 lb., 13 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Audrey Rozum and Daniel Oldham of Dewey.

KayCee Rae Vohs, a 5 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sharree and Aaron Vohs of Prescott Valley.