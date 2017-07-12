Prescott Valley Police report: July 12, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 3-9. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Criminal damage, Fiesta Lane

Non-injury accident, Robert Road

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury accident, Prescott Country Club Blvd.

Non-injury accident, Robert Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury accident, Pleasant View Drive

Intoxicated subject, Robert Road

Burglary, Yavapai Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Robert Road

Assault, Lakeshore Drive

Theft, Santiago Street

Fraud, Civic Circle

Domestic, Ardmore Avenue

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Stolen vehicle, Civic Circle

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Loos Drive

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Viewpoint Drive

Non-injury accident, Valley Road

Stolen vehicle, Ponce Street

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Market Street

Assault, Manley Drive

Injury accident, Tracy Drive

Injury accident, Robert Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Theft, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Robert Road

Burglary, Civic Circle