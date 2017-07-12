Prescott Valley Police report: July 12, 2017

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 3-9. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Criminal damage, Fiesta Lane

    Non-injury accident, Robert Road

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury accident, Prescott Country Club Blvd.

    Non-injury accident, Robert Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury accident, Pleasant View Drive

    Intoxicated subject, Robert Road

    Burglary, Yavapai Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Robert Road

    Assault, Lakeshore Drive

    Theft, Santiago Street

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Domestic, Ardmore Avenue

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Stolen vehicle, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Loos Drive

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Viewpoint Drive

    Non-injury accident, Valley Road

    Stolen vehicle, Ponce Street

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Market Street

    Assault, Manley Drive

    Injury accident, Tracy Drive

    Injury accident, Robert Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Robert Road

    Burglary, Civic Circle

