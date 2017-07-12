Crochet One, Knit Too meet-up for like-minded needle artists

For the last four years, the Prescott Valley Public Library has offered those with an interest in any sort of portable needle art to get together and work on their creations in community. That group is Crochet One, Knit Too! and it meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Crystal Room.

Rae Haynes has been with the group since its founding, noting that she likes to crochet and figured she’d meet like-minded people.

“I came to the first meeting and I got hooked,” she said. “I’ve been coming ever since then.”

Haynes said she’s the kind of person that gets put in charge whether she wants to be or not and noted that her title is the Keeper of Everything Straight. During the first meeting, there were about five or seven people and these days, there’s a mailing list of about 50 people and there’s usually about 25 or so people in every meeting. Anyone who knits, crochets or does any sort of portable needle art is welcome, she said.

One of the best parts of the group is that social aspect, Haynes said, commenting that there’s always someone who can help with problems, wither it’s reading a pattern or figuring out a mental block.

“A second pair of eyes is all it takes. Sometimes you need someone more advanced,” she said. “There’s always someone here to help you no matter what your issue is.”

Crochet One, Knit Too! started working with some charities in 2014, Haynes said. They make things for Project Linus and also work with Operation Gratitude and the VA Hospital in Prescott, she said.

Jean LeFever said she’s been attending the group for the last two and a half years, remarking it’s the people and her friends that keep her coming. It all came from coming to the library a lot, LeFever said.

“I visited the library a lot and noticed on the board that they had classes and crocheting,” she said. “I came.”

It’s a good sized group with an intimate atmosphere, Haynes said. If it ever had to move to a bigger facility, the larger space would be nice, but it would lose that closeness she said, mentioning that one time, someone asked her a question about knitting and she referred them to a few other people by name.

“If the group was too big, I couldn’t do that, nor would she know who those people are,” she said.

For more information about Crochet One, Knit Too!, email Haynes at raehaynes@gmail.com.