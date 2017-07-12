Victim in fatal Mayer crash identified

A Glendale man was killed Tuesday, July 11 when an SUV headed north on Highway 69 near Mayer crossed into the southbound lanes and struck his pickup truck, Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said.

At about 12:50 p.m., at milepost 270, the SUV’s rear wheels locked up “for unknown reasons,” Graves said, and the SUV rotated 180 degrees, then hit the pickup.

The driver of the truck, Anthony L. Dabbs, 35, who was alone, was killed.

The SUV’s driver was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital.