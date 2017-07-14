Birth Announcements (1): July 14, 2017

Birth announcements, top row, from left:

Noah Guerrero Ortego, a 7 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Erika and Emmanuel Guerrero of Prescott Valley.

Konnor Keith Kelley, a 7 lb., 7 oz., boy, was born Friday, June 9, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brittney Cournoyer and Steven Kelley of Prescott Valley.

Arialle Elyse Joan Lake, a 7 lb., 6 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Baylee Lake of Chino Valley.

Elaina Mae Madrid, a 6 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Gina Martinez of Prescott.



Brooklyn Jean McCasland, a 7 lb. girl, was born Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kelsey and Nathaniel McCasland of Prescott.

Luke Douglas McCoy, an 8 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kristen and Corey McCoy of Prescott.

Naomi Jane Monroy, a 6 lb., 14 oz., girl, was born Friday, May 26, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kaylee Wood and Hernan Monroy of Prescott.