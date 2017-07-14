Birth Announcements (2): July 14, 2017

Birth announcements, top row, from left:

Tyler James Myers, a 7 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Cynthia and Ryan Myers of Mayer.

Sophie Ella Natchaponi Gunn, a 6 lb., 5 oz., girl, was born Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley Natchaponi and William Gunn III of Prescott Valley.

Jack Carter Reed, an 8 lb., 2 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tiffany Kerrigan and Robert Reed Jr. of Prescott Valley.

Malia Rice, a 6 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mary Washington and Joshua Rice of Prescott.

Birth announcements, bottom row, from left:

Cassandra Lee Roach, an 8 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tammasina and Dereck Roach of Prescott Valley.

Christopher Louis Roberts III, a 5 lb., 12 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alexis Whitehead and Christopher Roberts II of Peeples Valley.

Kyson Gage Sullivan, a 6 lb., 15 oz., boy, was born Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah Aileen Delargy and Caleb Robert Sullivan of Prescott Valley.