Opioid antidote carries its own risks to first responders

It has been well established that opioids, whether in prescription form, such as hydrocodone, or illegal form, like heroin, have been responsible for an increasing number of overdose deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that opioids killed more than 33,000 people in 2015, more than any year on record.

There is an antidote, of sorts, in the form of Naloxone, which can be administered via a nasal spray, to an overdose victim. If it’s used quickly enough, Naloxone can actually reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — which slows and stops breathing — on the spot.

Firefighters have carried it for years, and many police agencies have started equipping their officers with Narcan, one of the most common brand names for Naloxone.

When Narcan is administered, the results are immediate and, often, violent.

“For want of a better analogy, it would be like you sleeping very calmly in your bed and having us chemically scream in your face,” said Don Devendorf, Prescott Fire spokesman. “I have had patients wake and become violent.

“When they awake, they are disoriented and sometimes combative,” he said, and when they first started using Narcan, rescuers weren’t prepared for the reactions and “we actually had unconscious patients wake up and run away from us at full speed.”

That’s why, Devendorf said, paramedics are prepared for the effects and place the patient under restraints or even handcuffs before administering Narcan.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority EMS Captain Doug Niemynski said that, sometimes, they can give the patient a little at a time to prevent violent awakenings.

“You don’t just slam Narcan, and give them all the dose at once. You kind of give them a little at a time, unless they’re going to die, and then you deal with it if they come after you,” he said.

A sheriff in Ohio has been in the national news recently for his refusal to allow deputies to carry Narcan, and the violent reactions of patients are among his reasons.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, who is serving his fourth term, also said the use of the $38 doses was costing the taxpayers too much.

“I believe it’s dangerous for the police to get down on their knees, and try to administer this Narcan and spray it in their nose, without maybe taking a brick upside the head or someone trying to hurt you,” Jones said Wednesday, pointing out that law enforcement officers don’t use Epi-pens for bee stings or give patients insulin injections.”

Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher has approved the use of Narcan for deputies, although spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said there have been no documented uses of it so far.

Devendorf said Prescott Fire uses Narcan about three times a month, often giving patients two doses each time, but he points out that during “the ‘Mexican White’ (heroin) period that we had a few years ago, we were using quite a bit more during that time period.”

That figure does not include incidents in which paramedics administered Narcan as a precaution or a diagnostic tool when they weren’t sure that an opioid overdose had happened.