Birth Announcements: July 16, 2017

Birth announcements, from left:

Cypher Joseph Bertrand, a 7 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Friday, July 7, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jazmine Lucero and Michael Bertrand Jr. of Paulden.

Nora Kaye Brown, a 7 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Nicole and Lamont Brown of Dewey.

Brady Glenn Stelmach, an 8 lb. 2 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Nicole Joal Kosenko of Prescott.

Scarlett Marie Owens, a 7 lb. 3 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Heidi and Christopher Owens of Prescott Valley.