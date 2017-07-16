Need2Know: 3 developments in PV’s Crossroads; best pie in Arizona?

Three developments in PV’s Crossroads

Three new projects in Prescott Valley’s Crossroads shopping center are in various stages of development.



Native Bar and Grill is the furthest along. The frame of the restaurant is being worked on and the owners are hoping to open around Labor Day, said Ben Hooper, Economic Development coordinator for the Town of Prescott Valley.

Chick-fil-A broke ground recently and its construction crew is doing site work now. The company is aiming to have the restaurant open in early 2018 — but it may be sooner, Hooper said.

Lastly, there is a row of in-line shops being built between Dicks Sporting Goods and Ulta Beauty. Kay Jewelers is the only tenant so far confirmed to fill one of those spaces. The jewelry retailer has not announced a firm opening date yet, Hooper said.

Pie that is rated tops

According to a recently published list by MSN.com, Rock Springs Café has the best pie in Arizona.

The report is based off of findings from Foursquare, a search-and-discovery service mobile app.

The company found the venues in each state that received the most reviews, tips, and shouts relating to pie from its Foursquare City Guide Foursquare Swarm apps.

The owner of Rock Springs Café, Augie Perry, just so happens to own Augie’s Restaurant in Prescott.

Perry said Rock Springs Café pie is sold at Frozen Frannie’s in downtown Prescott and occasionally makes its way to Augie’s Restaurant as a gift to random lucky customers or his employees.

Rock Springs Café is located in Rock Springs, Arizona, and will be celebrating its 100th anniversary this fall.

