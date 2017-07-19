Council approves DOJ grant application

The Prescott Valley Town Council unanimously approved the submittal of an application for a United States Department of Justice grant at its meeting on Thursday, July 13. If awarded, the grant would provide for the funding of four officers for three years, said Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell to the council. Matched funds for those three years would total about $460,000, Jarrell said.

If the department is awarded the grant, it would be able to create unit to address special concerns, especially drug related concerns, which are escalating in Prescott Valley and across Yavapai County, he said.

“As we wrote this grant, one of the things that stood out to me is, No. 1 in June … the governor of the state issued an emergency declaration because of the opioid overdose problem,” Jarrell said. “We have not been immune to that and so we looked back and over the past year, in Prescott Valley alone, 333 drug-related arrests and the fire department responded to over 87 possible overdoses from opioid use.”

Part of the officers’ duties would be to identify high-usage areas through patterns and statistical data, participate in undercover buys or work with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking PANT to eradicate the problem within Prescott Valley. They would also be heavily involved in education within schools and other venues, he said.

While Jarrell said he doesn’t traditionally like these kinds of grants, he believes as Prescott Valley continues to grow, the police department will also have to grow.

“This is a great tool, if we get it, that provides for that growth now,” he said. “And we don’t have to pay for the whole thing.”

When briefed by PANT in a meeting the day before, Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye mentioned that there have been more than 30 opioid deaths in Prescott Valley, calling Jarrell’s comments important.

Needing more police officers as the town grows is a fact of life, said Councilmember Richard Anderson. Over the next four years, it’s not unreasonable to believe there’ll be a need to have at least four more police officers and the grant is a relatively inexpensive way to obtain them, Anderson said.

“We’re going to be looking at it in our budget process each year over the next four years and how we’re going to add police officers. I see this as a perfect opportunity to help us in that process and keep the cost down to the citizens of Prescott Valley,” he said. “But we have to understand our responsibility. We added a lot of police officers when that half cent sales tax went into effect, but there’s going to be a need for more police officers over the years and we’re going to have to continue to add.”

These grants are competitive and difficult to obtain, usually going to more urban areas, Jarrell said, remarking he’s hopeful and can only be optimistic.