D-H Council discusses road policy

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council started the process of looking at the town’s road policy at a Town Council Special Session on Tuesday, July 11.

After hearing from most of the council in previous meetings that they wanted to look at the road policy, Town Councilmember Jack Hamilton said he sees agreement on some basic things and wanted to get the discussion started. One of the questions Hamilton said he had is whether or not the town should use eminent domain to acquire road right-of-way.

“Personally, I think it’s a tool the town has. I think it’s a tool we should keep,” he said, adding that some of the council has voiced dissatisfaction with the idea of taking over the roads and mentioned that was why the town doesn’t have an abatement code. “Are we going to keep it as a tool or are we going to take it off the table?”

Mayor Terry Nolan said he didn’t think the council needs to use eminent domain as it involves paying for the appraisal and paying the people what the appraisal is for their properties.

Eminent domain should be used in extreme cases, said Councilmember Victoria Wendt, noting that it’s been done before by the county.

“I know the county used some eminent domain when they put in Henderson Road years ago,” Wendt said. “But it was something where they could not get the cooperation of one residence among many.”

Eminent domain is a tool that should be used as a last resort, but it may become necessary, said Hamilton, who said he saw that he, Wendt and Councilmember John Hughes were all for looking at the road policy. However, Hamilton said he’d like to see a supermajority; otherwise things could get tricky later.

It’s inevitable that the council will be discussing whether or not the town takes over certain private roads in the future and the questions being asked are poignant, said Councilmember Doug Treadway.

“Does the road have to be up to a certain standard and who’s going to pay for that?” Treadway said. “These are real issues that aren’t going to go away and I think the sooner we start thinking about it, coming up with some procedures, I think the better off we’re going to be.”

This is only the beginning and the attorney will most likely be giving the council some legal opinion, Hamilton said, commenting that if the council is to use eminent domain to acquire right-of-way, it should definitely use purchased land to do so. On the other hand, if the council wanted to create a brand-new road, it should be willing to acquire the land by purchasing it, he said.

Still, Hamilton said he did what he wanted to do by getting the ball rolling and have the council start thinking about it, remarking that at this point, the council should pursue the matter when it shows up in the future.