D-H council divided over manager issues

Following the resignation of Town Manager Yvonne Kimball, the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council was divided and unable to make a decision regarding an interim town manager as well as whether or not to negotiate a contract with a recruiting firm or qualified individual to search for a permanent town manager at its special meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

After deciding against entering into an agreement with Interim Public Management, LLC (IPM) to submit qualified candidates for an interim manager at the meeting on Friday, July 7, Councilmember Victoria Wendt said she was approached by past councilmembers and citizens. Though concerned about the cost, Wendt said she believed it to be more important to get someone qualified as a town manager on a temporary basis as quickly as possible and then the focus could be on a permanent town manager, Wendt said, noting deadlines were approaching quickly, such as the general plan update and changes to the animal ordinances.

That agreement involved paying $1,500 to see the contract between the town manager and IPM, which could run between $10,000 and $20,000, said Councilmember Jack Hamilton, commenting that the real problem is its 30 days exclusive and the council wouldn’t be able to advertise or talk about hiring an interim for another month. Further, Hamilton said the interim should be someone local the council will have time to train to go over the aforementioned issues.

“I just disagree we need somebody with all that expertise. We need a caretaker government,” he said. “Of what I saw, we got people who can do that. If we get going right away on a permanent town manager, that’s why I don’t want to delay … that’s where you need some expertise and hopefully, we’ll have a town manager by then if we get going with the process.”

When it voted on Friday, the council agreed to allow the process to run its course and see what response it would get from ads on the website and newspaper, said Councilmember Doug Treadway. However, if the council doesn’t get anything it can agree upon, then it should revisit IPM, Treadway said.

Going with IPM right now doesn’t make good economic sense either, Treadway said, remarking that the council might have a hard time looking its citizens in the eye and spending thousands of dollars per month on an interim manager.

“Perhaps a qualified person can come in and work for a lot less. We would end up perhaps spending more on an interim manager than we would on finding a full-time manager. To me, that does not make good economic sense. It’s not a good way to do business,” he said. “If we brought in someone and paid that kind of money, then by golly I hope they can walk on water or part the Red Sea. They better be able to do something with that kind of money. Otherwise, I can see some councilmembers eating a healthy serving of humble pie and that would be hard for me to explain that to members of the community.”

As for the hiring of a permanent town manager, the council was divided over whether to hire a firm or an individual to search for someone to fill the position along with whether or not to even do that at this time.

On one hand, Hamilton and Treadway voiced their support for a firm over an individual, and both said they liked Slavin Management Consultants. On the other hand, Mayor Terry Nolan said he preferred an individual by the name of Mike Letcher. An individual is cheaper and not only did Letcher draw Kimball away from Dewey-Humboldt, but he deals more with small towns than the firms who do bigger cities, Nolan said.

“If he was good enough to take our town manager from us, then he ought to be good enough to find us a replacement that’s just as well qualified,” Nolan said. “Slavin’s liable to send us someone from a place like Milwaukee. We don’t need people like that. We need people that are managing small communities and also working with real people instead of a staff that is bigger than 1,000 people.”

Councilmember Mark McBrady said he’d rather get the interim town manager done with and in place before looking at different ways for going with a permanent town manager. What’s more is the worst thing to do is rush into it and get the wrong choice, McBrady said. Preferring to take time rather than rushing, he said the more the council handles the matter themselves, the more they will be able to get the person they want and what they’re looking for which is a town manage that the council can work with.

At the same time, the council should hold study sessions on what they’re looking for and the qualifications they want a town manger to have, McBrady said.

“The things that are important to us, those are the things that we should be working on. We’re not a lazy council, we come to these meetings, we participate, we don’t need anybody else to do this job for us,” he said. “From my experience, we’re going to want to make this decision. When it comes down to it we’re going to be so involved with who we want that we’re not going to want to pass it onto anybody else to make that decision.”