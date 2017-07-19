One Man's Rant: I’m prepared to make a major announcement

I’ve always been concerned about making rash decisions. Let me rephrase that; except for two doomed weddings early in my life and the brief marriages that followed, I’ve always been concerned about immersing myself in flawed thinking. Based on my two life-skewering bad judgements in the marital category, I’ve learned to take my time and to evaluate possible outcomes thoroughly. As a result, I sometimes take up to a half-hour every morning to determine whether I should get out of bed. In other words, I’ve learned to think things through.

If only some decisions in the past had been so carefully massaged before they were executed.

Take Napoleon, for example. He really looked nifty in his military threads, especially with his right hand stuffed jauntily between the front buttons of his army tunic. Unfortunately, a smashing image alone won’t win a war as he learned in June of 1812 when he invaded Russia. He decided he could sneak more than 600,000 French soldiers into the Russian heartland and return home victorious in time to participate in the massive 14th of July celebration in France.

Everything would have worked perfectly except for lice infestations. And typhus infections. And food shortages. And freezing temperatures. Oh, and some Russian troops who showed up. They thoughtfully escorted what was left of Napoleon’s army back to France.

Bony’s bad decision cost the lives of an estimated 500,000 French troops just because he didn’t think things through. Well, there may have been an ego problem here, too.

Delving even further back into history, if someone left a gigantic wooden horse in my front yard, I probably wouldn’t immediately open the gate and drag it inside my stockade fencing, particularly if I had a neighbor named Odysseus, who claimed to be the Greek king of Ithaca. According to legend, the Trojan Horse caused a great deal of heartburn once it rolled into the city of Troy around 1,200 BC. So here was another bad decision just because someone didn’t think things through.

I could also address whether filling the Hindenburg airship in 1937 with hydrogen was a swell idea, but let’s move on.

The foregoing paragraphs in this column have all been leading up to a major announcement – and a pivotal personal decision on my part. After much soul searching, conversations with friends, colleagues, our two Black Labs and a complete stranger in Chino Valley’s Memory Park, I am now prepared to speak out. So, with the wisdom of knowing casual details about Napoleon’s defeat in Russia and about the Trojan Horse legend, I am proud to say I’ve finally made a decision after decades of careful consideration.

I’ve decided that I will not play professional baseball for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It all came down to the excessive travel time required to visit competing baseball stadiums around the country. I like to stay at home. I like to recline in my Hercules XL 3000 Strato Lounger with its own cup holder and adjustable tray table. I like to kick off my slippers and stoke up an aromatic pipe once in a while. I like to read a murder mystery leisurely without worrying about maintaining a batting average above .300. I also didn’t want to become a well-paid TV spokesman for underwear, deodorant, sportswear or for an over-the-counter flatulence medication.

I think my baseball decision is the right one for me. Besides, where would I store all those MLB trophies I’d have won?

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.