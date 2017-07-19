People and Places: Escape… if you can

You’re standing in an unfamiliar room with a group of people, a couple of whom you just recently met moments ago and though there’s no obvious exit, the objective is clear: you and the others need to find some way to escape the room. It’s a scenario that will be all too real for many at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, where teams will be working to solve puzzles and escape before time runs out.

Putting on an escape room has been an idea since November, said Adult Services Librarian Jennifer Kim, noting that staff went to an escape room in Scottsdale to do some primary research and then talked about it for a really long time. Preliminary planning started in February, said Head Librarian Shelbie Marks. Summer seemed like the perfect time to do it because of the Summer Reading Program, Marks said.

“We can make it as a part of that. It kind of just evolved over time,” Marks said, mentioning that the room will be set up in the children’s programming room. “It’s just a wonderful room that we get to use for this and we think it’s going to fit really well.”

Free for participants, it’s open to single people as well as groups, with the single participants placed in a team with other people since part of the idea is working with strangers, Marks said. Though Friday is pretty much full with a couple sessions still having open spaces, the decision came to offer it on Saturday due to the amount of responses as well and several of spots are open on that day, she said.

Putting the whole thing together involved a lot of learning how to think differently, Marks said, remarking it’s one thing to participate and solve puzzles but it’s another thing entirely to create those puzzles and create a storyline that works with those puzzles. It was a lot of fun to make, she said.

“Since we participated in them before, we know what to expect,” Marks said. “It’s really cool to be able to have this fun program available based on our experiences of having done one.”

Escaping can bring a lot of satisfaction, too, with feeling like you’ve accomplished something having completed and solved the puzzles, Marks said.

Library staff did a couple of trial runs last month and one thing they found out was that there’s strength in utilizing every member of a team and checking everything, Kim said.

“What we found out from the trial run is split off into smaller groups and explore the room in its totality,” she said. “Having all six people at one section might not be the best use of your time.”

Marks also said that communication is key. The group is trying to solve puzzles together and it’s not every man for themselves, she said.

Registration is required. Call Kim or Marks at 928-759-3038 or 928-759-6188.