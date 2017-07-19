Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of July 19, 2017

PV local earns top scholarship

Prescott Valley resident Jackson H. Nichols is one of two quad-city area students among the 900 national winners of the National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities announced Monday, July 17.

A student of Basis School – Prescott, Nichols received the National Merit Pepperdine University Scholarship and plans to study applied mathematics.

Amanda Bertsch of Prescott is the second.

Buy some rocks at the Event Center

The Prescott Gem & Mineral Club is having its 14th annual show and sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

The show and sale features rocks, gems, jewelry, minerals, fossils, beads, slabs, cabochons, lapidary equipment, findings and more.

For more information, visit www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com.

Discuss racial literacy at the library

AZ Humanities presents its FRANK Talk titled “Is This Racist? Racial Literacy and Social Media” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

The free, thought-provoking, expert-facilitated discussion provides an opportunity for attendees to discuss important issues, put, the subject in context, weigh facts and consider different points of view.

No registration is required and for more information, call 928-759-3040.

Participate in STEM and STEAM activities

Celebrate summer reading achievement with indoor STEM and STEAM activities from 9 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

There’s something for everyone and tickets are handed out on a first-come, first-served basis in the Children’s area.

Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday

The Prescott Valley Public Library is celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday as a cap on its summer reading program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31, in the Crystal Room.

Activities include wand-making, crafts, trivia and more. Attendees are even encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Harry Potter character.

An all-ages event, no registration is required.

Allen West set for Event Center

Tickets are available for Allen B. West at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

West will speak his mind and share his opinion on problems the United States is facing today and the direction the country should take.

Tickets range from $35 to $65 and are available at www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com

Dewey-Humboldt Council decisions

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council met at a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11.



The following is the sole decision from the regular meeting: approving an intergovernmental agreement with Yavapai County Flood Control District for Fiscal Year 2017-2018.

Swim with a movie

The Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department presents “Dolphin Tale” for the 2017 Swim-In Movie at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at Mountain Valley Park.

Rated PG, “Dolphin Tale” is directed by Charles Martin Smith and stars Nathan Gamble, Harry Connick, Jr., Ashley Judd, Kris Kristofferson, Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Morgan Freeman.

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for youth and seniors. The concession stand will be open until 8 p.m.

For more information, call 928-759-3090 or 928-775-3165.

Mountain Valley wraps its swim season

Pool season continues at Mountain Valley Splash, 8600 E. Nace Lane, through Sunday, July 30.

Open Swim is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. all week long, with Family nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fees are $3 for youth 17 and under, seniors and aerobics and $4 for adults. Season Passes are $320 for a family of five and $45 for 17 visits of aerobics.

For more information, call 928-775-3165.

Summer Reading Programs begin

Signups for the Children and Teen Summer Reading Programs continues through July 29.

Register online at www.pvlib.net or in the Children’s Department on the second floor. For assistance with the Teen program, contact Shelbie Marks at 928-759-3042.

HUSD offers summer food service program

Humboldt Unified School District will open four sites over the summer to offer free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years of age and younger regardless of income. For adults, breakfast is $2 and lunch is $3.

No paperwork or reservations are required.

For more information, call 928-759-5014.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, the Library Board of Trustees and the Personnel Board

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Serving on the Library Board of Trustees is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council and requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures.

Serving on the Personnel Board is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council and requires experience and knowledge of Personnel Policy and Procedures.