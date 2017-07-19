Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 10-17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Injury accident, Bradshaw Mountain Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Harassment, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Theft, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Theft, Civic Circle

Fraud, Civic Circle

Theft, Yavapai Road

Intoxicated subject, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Loos Drive

Burglary, Tani Road

Criminal damage, Highway 69

Non-injury accident, Robert Road

Theft, Viewpoint Drive

Assault, Leigh Drive

Non-injury accident, Pav Way

Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road

Injury accident, Copper Hill

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Injury accident, Highway 89A

Theft, Highway 69