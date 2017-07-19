Prescott Valley Police report

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 10-17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Injury accident, Bradshaw Mountain Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Yavapai Road

    Intoxicated subject, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Loos Drive

    Burglary, Tani Road

    Criminal damage, Highway 69

    Non-injury accident, Robert Road

    Theft, Viewpoint Drive

    Assault, Leigh Drive

    Non-injury accident, Pav Way

    Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Copper Hill

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Highway 89A

    Theft, Highway 69

