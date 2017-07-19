Prescott Valley Police report

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 10-17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Injury accident, Bradshaw Mountain Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Harassment, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Navajo Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Theft, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Theft, Yavapai Road
Intoxicated subject, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Loos Drive
Burglary, Tani Road
Criminal damage, Highway 69
Non-injury accident, Robert Road
Theft, Viewpoint Drive
Assault, Leigh Drive
Non-injury accident, Pav Way
Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Copper Hill
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Highway 89A
Theft, Highway 69
SUBMIT FEEDBACK