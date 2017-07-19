Providing books to the homebound

Though Good Samaritan’s independent living facility in Prescott Valley has a small library in its dining room, Jane Barks said she’d pretty much exhausted the type of book she likes to read. Unable to stand in the same spot for too long, Barks said she relies on the Prescott Valley Public Library and volunteer Don Brehm to provide her with books to read as part of the library’s Books on Wheels program

“Don brings me so many of the books I really enjoy. I don’t know who picks them out … they really pick some good books for me,” she said. “I can’t stand in one spot for more than a minute, minute and a half, so there’s no way I could possibly stand at the stacks and pick out books that I wanted to read.”

A new inception of the old Reading Railroad program the library had for many years, Adult Services Librarian Jennifer Kim said she wanted a fresh start with it. As such, it’s the same service, but a fresher face and a newer process that started in June. Homebound patrons are able to check out books, audiobooks, DVDS and more that are delivered regularly by volunteers. They can keep them for six weeks with one renewal and no fines, Kim said.

Library Director Stewart Mattson and Assistant Director Ted Johnson volunteer, dropping off books to homebound patrons, as do other volunteers and library staff members, she said.

Barks said she reads a lot of mysteries and enjoys historical fiction and biographies, noting that she gave Brehm a list of authors that she enjoys. Last time, Brehm brought three books by three different authors, she said. Upon signing up, there’s a form where the person can fill out the type of book they’re interested in and once the volunteer is set up, they delve into deeper conversation, Kim said.

“Jane does an excellent job, she gives Don exactly what she wants,” she said.

Right now, there’s a lot of volunteers, but not a lot of homebound patrons signed up for the service, Kim said, mentioning that she hopes more people who need the service will sign up, which will in turn eventually call for more volunteers.

To sign up, contact Kim at 928-759-6188 or at jkim@pvaz.net.