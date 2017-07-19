Virtual training simulator finds home at middle school

The Prescott Valley Town Council unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Humboldt Unified School District providing a place at Glassford Hill Middle School for a virtual training simulator at its meeting on Thursday, July 13. The decision came after the Prescott Valley Police Department was awarded the virtual simulator from the Arizona Department of Public Safety in November, said Lieutenant Patrick Ruiz. The simulator is valued at $277,230, Ruiz said.

Used to provide simulated training firearms for the recruits at the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy as well as agencies from across Yavapai County, a secure facility accommodating the system was a requirement, he said.

“Due to our continued partnership with the Humboldt Unified School District, Superintendent Dan Streeter offered a vacant classroom at the Glassford Hill Middle School at no cost to the Prescott Valley Police Department,” Ruiz said. “The classroom was a perfect fit. It did not cost any funds to modify the room.”

The simulator provides training in firearms marksmanship, judgmental shooting scenarios, de-escalation skills and a virtual training experience no other system can provide, he said, noting that officers will be better trained to respond to high-risk critical calls or know how to communicate with someone to de-escalate the situation with a successful outcome.

The two-year agreement sees no fiscal impact on the Town of Prescott Valley and maintenance and operation costs are paid for by the Northern Regional Training Academy Board, Ruiz said.

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye said she gets so excited when these things happen, noting that it’s not even surprising anymore as the community has interesting and unique partnerships.

“I’m excited for everybody who’s ever going to be able to walk into the simulator and learn and benefit,” Nye said. “I’m sure it’s a point of pride for the school district to partner with you and I want to congratulate both entities for working together and making this happen.”