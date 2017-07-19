Water, water everywhere: Rain closes Fain Lake, floods Diamond Valley

Rain fell fast and furious in Prescott Wednesday. The National Weather Service recorded 0.66 inches of rain at the Prescott airport between 11:40 a.m. and 1:53 p.m. Here, a sampling of reader-submitted photos of the storm and its aftermath.
