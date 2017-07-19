Water, water everywhere: Rain closes Fain Lake, floods Diamond Valley

The water level at Fain Lake was 2 feet above the dam Wednesday afternoon.

  • Originally Published: July 19, 2017 7:01 p.m.

    John Munderloh

    According to Yavapai County Flood Control, Fain Lake saw more than two feet of water flowing over the dam due to recent rain activity on Wednesday, July 19.

    Dylan Markel/Courtesy

    Flooded mailboxes at Diamond Valley.

    Don Stewart/Courtesy

    Wednesday’s winds knocked down one of the trees at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sandretto Heights.

    Rain fell fast and furious in Prescott Wednesday. The National Weather Service recorded 0.66 inches of rain at the Prescott airport between 11:40 a.m. and 1:53 p.m. Here, a sampling of reader-submitted photos of the storm and its aftermath.

