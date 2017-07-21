Ask the Contractor: Get future home surveyed before you buy

Find your lot dimensions Visit www.yavapai.us Go to GIS Mapping Applications link (left side of the page) Go to the Interactive Map Tool Link Go to Search on the right side of the page and enter your address Go to Layers (top of page) Go to Property Features and then click on Lot Dimensions — your lot will appear will all dimensions noted.

So, you think you know everything there is to know about the legal description of your property. If you had to, you could dig up that old plat and calculate precisely where your property begins and ends — well that does not seem to be the case with many of the calls that have been coming in lately.

How can I find my property pins? I found a mark in the street — does that belong to my lot? I have a pink ribbon in my back yard on a stake — is that my property marker? My neighbor built their fence on my lot — now what?

We have mentioned many times over the years that you should know where your property boundaries are before a problem arises. The location of boundary lines and other lines of occupancy or possession is a critical piece of information to have before you build a fence, add a sun-room or install a driveway. All too often we have seen issues where neighbors were operating under the wrong assumption about the placement of the boundary line between properties. Before you have that fence erected, you want to make sure it will be built on your property, not your neighbor’s. The boundary line certification will also tell you whether the legal description of your property is accurate.

The importance of getting your future home surveyed has never been greater. In these trying times, along with all the red tape involved in purchasing a home, it is especially important when it comes to your property and knowing if there are issues that should be disclosed before you take the leap of purchasing a home.

Why do I need a land survey? Possible encroachments on your potential property can become bigger issues down the road. A property corner pin could be missing and this would be an issue if you ever plan on putting up a fence. You will need to know exactly where your property line is located. If you don’t, you could possibly build on your neighbor’s property and end up with the financial burden of having to remove and rebuild the fence in the correct location.

A land survey will help protect your investment. A survey can reveal the exact property dimensions, size and location of the home on the property, as well as any other improvements on the land, such as a driveway that may be crossing a property line.

So here is a quick and dirty backstory why surveying the same point over and over again can seem pointless but is very much the point of the story as written by Thomas A. Liuzzo, RLS, Granite Basin Engineering:

So you want to buy a residential lot and build a house, or you turned the corner and saw that dream house already built waiting for you to move in. You have the money, you find a real estate agent, and you sign the deed and you’re home. Maybe while you were touring the property for the first time, the realtor pointed to the fenced yard and said that’s your property boundary, that fence is fairly new so I wouldn’t bother with a survey. You decided that was sufficient for you and you kicked back and relaxed on your patio with your little piece of the American dream enjoying a lazy summer day.

Two days later you see a funny person wearing an orange vest with an “Indiana Jones” hat peeking over the fence. You ask, “Whatcha doin?” He replies, “Looking for your neighbor’s property corners and my measurements are telling me its 5 feet into your yard.” Your heart skips a beat and you greet him and allow him to come in. The nice surveyor goes on to explain, “I found my clients (your neighbor that you haven’t met yet) front property pin along the street and the back property pin is supposed to be 150 feet from there.” He has a nice yellow thingy that beeps as he waves it around and all of a sudden it squawks louder than a room full of church ladies at Sunday Bingo. Lo and behold, there is an old rebar under the surface about a foot deep. Suddenly your little piece of the American dream is looking like a large pile of garbage.

Fortunately your neighbor hired a surveyor that is a reasonable sort and has some experience in the neighborhood. He says, “I’ve seen this before ’cause this ain’t my first rodeo … by the way, you’re new in town? You’re looking at him like he’s got four heads at this point but you are a patient person. The surveyor says, “You see my client lives in the North Subdivision and you live in the South Subdivision. Each were monumented some 40 years ago from the street that fronts the lot at different times and the dang field crew just set the points they were given and paid no mind to what came first or even if there was a chance of other monuments being here. As it turns out we have seen overlaps along this line upwards of 10 feet. Do you mind if I go out and locate your front property pins?” You come back down to earth although you are still a little agitated while you walk with him to the front of your property. The surveyor says, “Well lookie there, right at the back of the sidewalk where it should be.” As he is taking the shot on the point with his fancy measuring device, he punches in some numbers and says, “Now if I was a betting man, I think we’ll find a pin 5 feet onto my clients property, so let’s go take a look.” You think at this point, how does he know all this? How can he be so calm, if he knows all this why hasn’t someone fixed this. Your mind is racing as you walk to the back of the property and cross into your neighbor’s yard.

“Well howdy neighbor!” Your neighbor exclaims. As your neighbor introduces himself, you wish it was under different circumstances as the surveyor explains to him what is going on. Once the surveyor finished his explanation, he punches in some numbers to his magic box, moves a few feet, and then moves a few more feet, takes out the yellow thingy and in seconds it starts that squawking again and he finds another rebar 2 feet under the surface. “Yep! Just like I thought, the overlap is about 9.8 feet so not quite 10 feet.” You are not at all relieved and you ask, “what happens now, what do we do? My lot is supposed to be 150 deep, not 140 feet or 145 feet.” Your neighbor chimes in, “wow I am sure glad I called you to survey my property after my neighbor down the street used you, do you think we can find a solution?” The surveyor says, “Sure we can find a solution, just as long as you and your neighbor can agree to it. I have seen this before, these two subdivisions had a starting point opposite from one another and when they were platted, there was a 10 foot overlap in the parent properties; no one ever fixed it before the subdivisions took place. As you can see both pins were buried so the surveyors that set the second set of monuments missed it. Unfortunately, all of these lots were conveyed with the overlap. What we need to do is develop a property line agreement that states the location you both agree on is the fence that was represented to each of you as the property line by your Realtor.” You are very frustrated about it and for a second think that it’s not bad, I still get what I was shown as my property, “Why wasn’t I told this?” you ask. The surveyor replies, “Did you ask for a survey when you spoke to your realtor?” “No,” you reply.

The moral of the story is that before you invest your hard earned cash on the home of your dreams take the time to get a proper survey to understand where your boundaries really are.

Anyone can go to the Yavapai County website and pull up your lot to see the lot dimensions that have been assigned and this is a good starting point for information, however, to have your corners professionally marked and surveyed would be the responsibility of the licensed surveyor and these maps are only for reference only.

