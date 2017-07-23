Flash flood warning issued for Yavapai County until 11:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued the following flash flood warning for Yavapai County on Sunday, July 23, 2017 until 11:15 p.m.

At 5:17 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include:

Prescott Valley

Dewey-humboldt

Cordes Junction

Bumble Bee,

Cordes Lakes

Black Canyon City

Castle Hot Springs

Walker

Poland Junction

Cordes

Spring Valley

Crown King

Rock Springs

Mayer

Lake Pleasant

Hazlett Hollow Campground

Turney Gulch Group Campground

Lynx Lake Dam

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 17 between mile markers 242 and 275

State Route 69 between mile markers 263 and 284

Instructions:

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rainfall over the Goodwin fire scar will likely trigger life threatening flash floods and debris flows in and downstream of the fire area. Residences near drainages and creeks, particularly Big Bug Creek and surrounding tributaries such as Grapevine Creek and Hackberry Creek, may be affected by high water and debris flows. Heavy rains may cause flooding across roadways in Mayer near Big Bug Creek. Move away from drainages now! Life threatening flash floods and debris flows will occur in the Mule Canyon, Wolf Creek, and Pine Creek drainages. High water and debris will affect the Mayer-Bolada Road and Pine Flat Road. Act quickly and avoid these areas!

Receive Direct Alerts

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office uses CodeRED for its emergency notification system. You can sign up for it at its website or by downloading the app.

You can sign up via the YCSO’s website in less than five minutes.

Residents can also follow AZEIN (Arizona Emergency Information Network) to keep up with any situations happening around the region. You can follow them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Blogger.