Some new faces arrive at HUSD

HUSD would like to welcome two new directors to the district, Mrs. Patty Bitsilly is the new Director of Special Services and Mr. Robert Bueche is the new Director of Federal Programs and School Improvement.

Mrs. Bitsilly is not new to the district as she has served as the Assistant Director of Special Services for the last two years. Mr. Bueche comes to us from his home state of Michigan.

Mrs. Bitsilly was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio where she received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Dayton in elementary and special education. She received her Master of Educational Leadership degree from Grand Canyon University.

Patty came to HUSD two years ago after educational work experiences took her to Phoenix, the Navajo reservation and the Cincinnati area. She resides in Prescott Valley with her husband and two daughters both of which attend HUSD schools.

In their free time the Bitsilly’s like to hike and do family movie nights at home. They also enjoy traveling to visit family.

Mrs. Bitsilly states “my vision for the special services department aligns with our district vision to provide a comprehensive, world-class education for all students.

The word ALL is important because HUSD means all students, no matter their challenges or disability. This vision naturally increases expectations for students, and higher expectations means higher achievement.

In addition, we will continue to implement our plan for more students to access their education in a co-taught model with almost all students accessing their education at their home school. This will be implemented across the district over the next few years”. Congratulations to Patty on her new role at the Humboldt Unified School District.

Rob Bueche comes to us from the state of Michigan. He has 12 years of educational experience as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. He is not new to Arizona, having also taught high school in the Florence area of Arizona, high school assistant principal and junior-senior high school principal in the in Globe/Miami area.

Most recently, he served as the principal at Doyle-Ryder Elementary school in Flint, Michigan for the past 3 years. Mr. Bueche received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his Master’s degree from Northern Arizona University. He is currently completing his doctoral degree from Grand Canyon University.

Rob has moved to Prescott Valley with his wife Erin, his daughter Charlotte and his son Theodore.

Both kids will be attending HUSD schools in the future. Rob explains “the Humboldt Unified School District is the premiere school district in Yavapai County and in the State of Arizona, a place where I will proudly send my children. I am honored to be a part of a district committed to educational excellence through a comprehensive, world-class education for all children.

“I am looking to be of assistance to the district in ensuring that the vision of educational excellence is perpetually fulfilled and innovative. I envision Humboldt Unified as a nationally recognized school district of excellence, and bring with me the passion and drive to continue positioning the district as a champion in the educational arena, and a leader in high-quality instruction and supportive 21st Century Learning services and programs.”

We wish Rob the best of luck acclimating to his new role and new town. He did add that he was growing tired of the long Michigan winters and will gladly take the mild weather here any day. Congratulations and best of luck to both of our new Directors in their roles with HUSD.

Information provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.