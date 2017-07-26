Communities helping each other

It is during times of stress and disaster that the true nature of a community will surface. In this case, it was the Prescott High School Football Booster Club that came to the aid of the Mayer (Goodwin) fire and flood victims. There were lost homes in both the Goodwin fire and the subsequent flooding of the Spring Valley area, with several families losing everything they had. The Prescott group decided to hold a car wash and give half of their profits to aid this group of people, with a check that amounted to $300.00.

The presentation was held Friday, July 21st at the Mayer Fire Station on Highway 69 with Chief Mike McGhee accepting the check from the football team members. Mayer Fire Department has established and maintains Mayer Charities which benefits the Mayer area and keeps the funds in the community. This is a 501©3 organization and has many recipients in need, especially with the flooding coming so closely after the fire.



These young men representing the football team show what can be accomplished between communities when disaster strikes. Thanks to their efforts many people in need will have a bit of help.