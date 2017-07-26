Community togetherness

With the Meals on Wheels kitchen in Mayer shut down due to the fire evacuation, it meant many people would be without their one good meal a day. So the community began to come together to see what could be done to alleviate this problem.

The kitchen at the Community Center was open, but busy with the school lunch program. But they had drivers in Cordes Lakes stepped forward and said they would deliver, if the meals could be made.



So Diane Marczak at the Community Center worked with and around Lisa Giguere fixing the school food program items, and John Cantella of St. Vincent, and meals were made and delivered. Once the road opened to Spring Valley, those people also got their meals.



Although each program is an entity in itself, it shows what cooperation and help across the organization lines can accomplish. Our thanks to all of our community volunteers for being so concerned not only for those that were evacuated, but also for those that weren’t, but relied on those that were.