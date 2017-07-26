D-H pursues options for acquiring private roadways

While the Town of Dewey-Humboldt is not able to spend public money on private roads, the town is not without tools to obtain sufficient rights over the roadways that would allow for maintenance as well as avoid problems concerning the state constitution’s gift clause, said Dewey-Humboldt Town Attorney Susan Goodwin at a Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, July 18.

The most viable option is leasing the roadways and though it’s highly unusual, there isn’t any legal reason why the town would be unable to do so, Goodwin said. The lease would be long term as to justify spending the public money, she said.

“It satisfies the gift clause and you can spend money on leased properties, but it has to be long term and it will end at the end of the term,” Goodwin said. “Whatever improvements you put in are no longer yours and the property owner continues to pay taxes on the property. He doesn’t have the use of it, but he has to pay taxes on it.”

More common than leasing is a roadway easement, which is another option available to the council, which is essentially the same thing, but involves a legal description and the term is usually perpetual, she said.

Also available is a dedication of roadways, which gives permanent ownership to the town and the property owner doesn’t pay taxes, Goodwin said, stating the only downside is making sure there aren’t any encumbrances that aren’t acceptable to the town, such as a mortgage on the property.

The Town could purchase or condemn the property as well, both of which include appraisals and escrow, she said, remarking the latter option is a longer process and could involve a condemnation process in superior court.

The first thing that needs to be done to gain roads is get a policy in place to accept roads that are at a rural or non-paved standard, said Dewey-Humboldt Public Works Director Ed Hanks. Further, it needs to be worked out who’s going to bring the road up to standard and who’s going to pay for the survey, Hanks said.

“None of the options under our current policy and procedure are viable options,” he said. “I think the first place we need to start is getting a procedure and something in place.”

Acquiring the roads for maintenance is something that the Town of Dewey-Humboldt has lacked in doing for a long time, said Councilmember Victoria Wendt, noting the town is now ready to look and see what can be done to put processes into place.

At the same time, if the town needs to have a process for doing it that treat all parts of the town equally, said Councilmember Jack Hamilton.

“If we say we’re going to do the surveying and whatnot we don’t do it for one part, you’re playing favorites,” Hamilton said. “It can get really nasty really fast. The ideal thing is if we take all the roads on, but we can’t afford to take 50 miles of road on … you just have to be careful here and that’s why we need processes.”

Prioritization is a huge thing, said Town Engineer Richard Aldridge. For areas where the town has to invest money, the council should look at doing so by using an outside, independent group free of politics, Aldridge said.

Hanks was directed to formulate a rural roads standard and the matter will return at a later meeting.