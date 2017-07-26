Legion sculpture dedication

There were well over 100 people at the dedication of the American Legion Post 122 military sculpture held at Henry Cordes Park. It was a long a laborious task from getting the funding through the dedication itself. Pop-ups were borrowed from the Community Center, Chairs from both the Community Center and the County, and with the heat, all were willing to sit close together.



Jerry Schultz, Vice Commander of Post 122 was the emcee. Very impressive was the Patriot Guard riders that not only posted the colors, but remained with their flags throughout the entire ceremony. Lt. Col Greg Boschert came all the way from Luke Air Force Base to help make this a true military function.

Kevin Campbell brought tears to eyes with his rendition of the National Anthem, along with singing The Battle Hymn of the Republic during the actual unveiling. Marianne Caroselli, the artist, flew in to unveil her sculpture. She said the idea came in a dream and at 2 a.m. she was up working on it. Keith Ballard recited a poem about freedom not being free.



An impressive ending was the blessing of the sculpture by the Prescott Intertribal Warrior Society. After the dedication, the White Trash Band played both military and current music as the crowd talked to the artist, took pictures of the sculpture, and enjoyed the event.

Information provided by Pat Williamson