National Night Out gets bigger

On National Night Out, the Town of Prescott Valley plans to participate in a program that has grown proportionally all over the world, said Prescott Valley Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Traces Gordon, remarking there are celebrations all over the United States, Spain, Cuba, Guantanamo Bay and Guam.

This year, National Night Out takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 1 with more parties than last year, Gordon said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to connect with the community and to demonstrate the commitment we have, the partnership we have in preventing crime, showing no tolerance for crime. I think it’s a tangible way to open lines of communication as well with the residents” she said, noting that Mayor Harvey Skoog, town council members, town staff members from all different departments, police employees, police officers, fire personnel and medical personnel will all be taking part in visiting the various parties all over Prescott Valley. “It’s a nice opportunity for the residents to connect with their local government.”

One important aspect of National Night Out is that it humanizes the officers that come out to the parties, showing residents that they’re just regular people connected and committed to the community, Gordon said.



While some communities, such as the combined efforts of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Chino Valley, put on a big party in Chino, Prescott Valley’s National Night Out is a little bit different with all the parties going on all over the Town of Prescott Valley. That’s the way the residents prefer it, Gordon said, bringing up a time when there was a unified central location for Prescott Valley which the residents didn’t care for.

As of Thursday, July 19, there were 17 registered parties and Gordon said she expected that number to increase as National Night Out grew closer. Even StoneRidge is getting in on the action, she said. Last year there was about 10 registered parties.

“StoneRidge didn’t participate last year,” Gordon said. “This year, they’re doing a huge get together starting at 4:30 in the afternoon … and have more than 100 homes involved.”

There’s still time to register a party for National Night Out too, Gordon said. If anyone wants to host a block party or neighborhood gathering and have the affair visited by town staff, town council members, police employees or officers or medical or fire personnel, register with Gordon at 928-772-51-61 or emailing her at tgordon@pvaz.net.

