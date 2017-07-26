One Man's Rant: Why do doctors speak Greek?

I remember way back in 1960s Columbus, Ohio, when my cousin and I decided to write messages in code to each other. To our young minds, there was great power in secrecy. As I recall, we decided to substitute Greek letters for English ones. Once we established our unbreakable code talking system, we only had one problem – we couldn’t think of any worthwhile messages to convert into code. So, the whole code thing faded into oblivion.

Now that I’ve examined the situation from all angles, I’ve arrived at the conclusion that doctors like the power of secret communications, too. If I didn’t have solid evidence of it, I wouldn’t make such a bold claim.

I would ask you to consider exhibit one: a recent radiology report on an x-ray taken at the VA. A casual reading of the radiologist’s comments revealed several words that, I’m convinced, don’t exist. For example, I seriously doubt that the word “phlebolith” can be found in any dictionary. I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve made up words in previous One Man’s Rant columns, but I would never have been able to concoct a word such as “phlebolith” out of thin air. On the other hand, I could imagine a professor of geology talking about the phlebolithic period when cramolated mitogrims roamed the earth. I certainly don’t support the practice of making up words out of thin air!

The subject radiologist also pointed out “subchondral” somethings. He even threw in a “symphysis” once or twice in the third paragraph. If I had anything in my body that was chrondal or subchondral in nature, wouldn’t I know about it? More importantly if I’d ever had occasion to catch symphysis, I sure as hell would be aware of it. Well, it never happened because I’ve always been really, really careful about stuff like that.

My favorite reference from old Radi, the ologist, was “periarticular bony demineralization.” I have a suspicion that all this veiled vocabulary simply meant that my bones are old but are roughly in the right places.

My own interest in “secret communications” may be why I’ve always had an interest in learning foreign languages. Instead of playing around with Greek letters, I could substitute a foreign word for anything in English. I started with Spanish in the 7th grade, followed by four years of Español in High School. I’ve never had the patience to become fluent, but I do have a favorite sentence in Spanish that deals with…smelly socks. I’m not making this up! In Spanish, my favorite sentence reads as, “Los calcetines huelen mal.” Now that I think about it, I think I saw the word “calcetines” in that radiology report.

My interest in language caused me to ask for language training when I entered the army in 1968. The recruiter’s ears perked up. He said he could get me into a Vietnamese language program, as if that would involve a major bit of skill on his part. I then asked for Spanish. He suggested Vietnamese. I asked for German. He suggested Vietnamese. I asked for Russian. Arabic. Korean. I was even open to learning some of the southern dialects in this country, but the recruiter was stuck on Vietnamese. Consequently, I spent a year learning the Vietnamese language before traveling to the country of its birth. Much to my disappointment, after spending so much time learning the language, I haven’t been able to use it much since I was discharged from military service in 1971.

Who could have predicted that?

