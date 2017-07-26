Police Blotter

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 3-9. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Motorist assist, Valley Road

Assault, Magma Drive

Criminal damage, Florentine Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Ramada Lane

Fight, Nace Lane

Assault, Civic Circle

Harassment, Florentine Road

Criminal damage, Highway 69

Fraud, Spring Drive

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road

Traffic, Antelope Meadows

Criminal damage, Sharon Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Pav Way

Injury accident, Prickly Pear Path

Fraud, Broken Wagon Way

Trespass, Pecos Drive

Fraud, Posse Circle

Non-injury accident, Pav Way

Assault, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Civic Circle

Theft, Highway 69

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Thimble Lane

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Windsong Drive

Injury accident, Highway 69

Criminal damage, Nace Lane