Police Blotter

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 3-9. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Motorist assist, Valley Road
Assault, Magma Drive
Criminal damage, Florentine Road
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Ramada Lane
Fight, Nace Lane
Assault, Civic Circle
Harassment, Florentine Road
Criminal damage, Highway 69
Fraud, Spring Drive
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road
Traffic, Antelope Meadows
Criminal damage, Sharon Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Pav Way
Injury accident, Prickly Pear Path
Fraud, Broken Wagon Way
Trespass, Pecos Drive
Fraud, Posse Circle
Non-injury accident, Pav Way
Assault, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Civic Circle
Theft, Highway 69
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Thimble Lane
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Windsong Drive
Injury accident, Highway 69
Criminal damage, Nace Lane
