Police Blotter

  • Originally Published: July 26, 2017 5:45 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from July 3-9. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Motorist assist, Valley Road

    Assault, Magma Drive

    Criminal damage, Florentine Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Ramada Lane

    Fight, Nace Lane

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Harassment, Florentine Road

    Criminal damage, Highway 69

    Fraud, Spring Drive

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Traffic, Antelope Meadows

    Criminal damage, Sharon Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Pav Way

    Injury accident, Prickly Pear Path

    Fraud, Broken Wagon Way

    Trespass, Pecos Drive

    Fraud, Posse Circle

    Non-injury accident, Pav Way

    Assault, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Civic Circle

    Theft, Highway 69

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Thimble Lane

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Windsong Drive

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Criminal damage, Nace Lane

