Power outage in Prescott Valley left 4,600 in dark; electricity restored

Click here to see a more updated version of this story.

Power line interruption in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, July 26, left 4,600 people without electricity for several hours.

Power was restored shortly after noon.

More than 4,600 APS electricity customers in Prescott Valley were without power due to double outages that APS reported were due to “service interruption to a major power line.”

APS website identified the boundaries of the outage as Acre Way to Bison Lane and Great Western Drive to Hawthorne Lane in Prescott Valley - essentially northern PV.

APS linemen repaired the line and restored service, ahead of the expected return of power prediction of 2:30 p.m.

A message left for the media spokesperson has not yet been returned.