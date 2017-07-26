Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of July 26, 2017

Participate in a soccer clinic

The Yavapai College soccer team plans to conduct a free clinic from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Mountain Valley Park.

Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate and no registration is required. Participants should bring their own soccer ball if possible and will receive a special soccer souvenir gift.

Buy books at the library

The Friends of the Prescott Valley Library Book Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28 and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Prescott Valley Public Library Glassford Hill Room.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Swim with a movie

The Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department presents “Dolphin Tale” for the 2017 Swim-In Movie at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 at Mountain Valley Park.

Rated PG, “Dolphin Tale” is directed by Charles Martin Smith and stars Nathan Gamble, Harry Connick, Jr., Ashley Judd, Kris Kristofferson, Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Morgan Freeman.

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for youth and seniors. The concession stand will be open until 8 p.m.

For more information, call 928-759-3090 or 928-775-3165.

Tickets on sale for Greater Arizona Country Music Association Hall of Fame

The Greater Arizona Country Music Association is holding its Hall of Fame from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at C.A.S.A., 9360 Manzanita Circle.

Inductees into the class of 2017 include San Jones, Rick Gilbreath, Ray Herndon, Buffalo Rick Galeener, Gail Starr, Terry wells, Liza Martin, Gerald Gropp, Bais Wight, Belinda Gail and W.O “Peso” & Mark “Buck” Dollar.

Advanced purchase of dinner tickets is suggested, which is a $20 donation for a catered dinner from Big Daddy E’s.

Call 928-273-1424, 928-632-8485 or 928-713-9109.

Mountain Valley Splash closes this week

Pool season is ending with open swim at Mountain Valley Splash continuing through Sunday, July 30.

Fees are $3 for youth 17 and under, seniors and aerobics and $4 for adults. Season Passes are $320 for a family of five and $45 for 17 visits of aerobics.

For more information, call 928-775-3165.

Play board games at the library

The Prescott Valley Public Library is having a new ongoing program called “PVPL’s Board Gamers,” starting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 in the Glassford Hill Room.

A chance for board gamers new to modern board games as well as experienced gamers to meet other board gaming enthusiasts and play games together, Game On owner Josh Fohman will be available to teach new board games and answer questions.

For more information, call 928-759-3040. No registration is required for the free program.

Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday

The Prescott Valley Public Library is celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday as a cap on its summer reading program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31 in the Crystal Room.

Activities include wand-making, crafts, trivia and more. Attendees are even encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Harry Potter character.

An all-ages event, no registration is required.

Allen West set for Event Center

Tickets are available for Allen B. West at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

West will speak his mind and share his opinion on problems the United States is facing today and the direction the country should take.

Tickets range from $35 to $65 and are available at www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, the Library Board of Trustees and the Personnel Board

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Serving on the Library Board of Trustees is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council and requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures.

Serving on the Personnel Board is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council and requires experience and knowledge of Personnel Policy and Procedures.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Code at the library

The Prescott Valley Public Library Kids Code Club continues from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in the PC Lab. All about creating instructions and information for computers using a language they can understand, no special skills or knowledge is required to get started.

For more information, call Anne Pieszak at 928-759-3044.

Annual iris sale

The Prescott Area Iris Society will host its annual Iris Rhizome Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Yavapai Title Building conference room.

Hundreds of iris varieties will be for sale. Choose from multitudes of colors and forms, from recent introductions to historics. Planting and care instructions will be given.

Come early for the best selection.

A portion of sale proceeds support PAIS community public outreach programs, Yavapai College horticultural scholarships and horticultural education programs in local schools.

For more information, call Dennis at 623-980-6627, visit prescottirissociety.org or email president@prescottirissociety.org.

Yavapai Title Building is located at 1235 E. Gurley St., Prescott.