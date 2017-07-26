Something for everyone at gem & mineral show, sale

While there’s more vendors than ever this year at the 14th annual Prescott Gem & Mineral Club Show & Sale, the show will continue to have the same level and variety that attendees have come to expect, said Co-Chair Maggi Lieber.

“We try not to have a lot of duplication, we try not to have 20 vendors selling the same thing. So we are kind of picky and choosy. It is by invitation only so that we have a lot of variety,” Lieber said. “We’ve got something for everybody.”

Last year’s show saw vendors moving off the arena floor and moving out onto the concourse for the first time, she said. This year, there’s even more vendors on the concourse, Lieber said. Set for Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St., admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, veterans and students and free for children 12 and under.

One of the greatest aspects that comes out of putting on the event is seeing people that she only sees at shows, Lieber said, commenting there are vendors from all over the Southwestern United States.

“It’s a re-acquaintance of old friends that you haven’t seen in maybe 10 months since the last show and seeing all the variety of stones and stuff that are out there,” she said, remarking she cuts and polishes as an amateur lapidarian. “I always go to these shows going, ‘I don’t’ need anything. I have enough stones and enough slabs that I can cut for the rest of my life,’ and then you’re walking by and you go, ‘oh man, look at the pattern on that. OK it’s mine.”

At the same time, one of the biggest challenges to putting on the show is there’s a lot of setup with more than 280 tables to take off a trailer, unfold and measure, because every booth is a different size and there needs to be breaks so the vendors can get to the back of their booths, skirt and identify, Lieber said. There’s always the worry that there’s not going to be enough volunteers, but every year, the club comes together and gets it done, she said.

Lieber said a lot of her friends say they’re not coming because they don’t like rocks. You don’t have to like rocks to find something, she said.

“Do you like pretty things? Do you like pretty amethyst crystals? Do you like jewelry? Does your wife wear jewelry? Does your girlfriend wear jewelry?” Lieber said, noting the vendors are required to have 80 percent of their wares be rock, gem and mineral related. “Most of the jewelry sold by our vendors are one-of-a-kind.”

The show is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, email Melanie Capps at melaniecapps123@gmail.com.