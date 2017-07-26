Town fights back against alarm industry’s objections

Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell urged everyone to consider the motives of those on both sides of the alarm ordinances argument at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, July 18 and repeated his supplication at the Prescott Valley Town Council Work Study Session on Thursday, July 20.

“I’m responsible for the protection of every single resident and visitor that comes into this town. With limited resources, I cannot in good conscience continue a practice that has been flawed since its inception,” Jarrell said at the town hall, speaking of the current protocol in place which saw officers responding to false alarms 99.2 percent of the time. “The motives of the alarm industry are not the altruistic goal of keeping people safe, it’s to continue their moneymaking enterprise.”

The town hall and subsequent discussion before the council came after Jarrell went before the Prescott Valley Town Council in June to propose instituting a verified response protocol which drew the attention of the Arizona Alarm Association which is urging the council to adopt a model alarm ordinance.

The alarm industry wants Prescott Valley to adopt ordinances that include things like the police department accepting response cancellations and alarm user training classes, Jarrell said, noting that the Prescott Valley Police Department already does both of those.

“They want fines, escalating and meaningful for chronic abusers. Now we have fines, but our council has been against the concept of escalating fines and punishing the residents in the community and I agree with that. We’re trying to address this false paradigm in completely the wrong way and continually punishing people financially is something I don’t advocate,” he said. “Notification to user of all dispatches, that means they want us to notify the alarm owner every time that we’re dispatched. That’s already in place. They want to require enhanced call confirmation by the alarm company, we already do that … They want to require registration and alarm permits, we do that. They want strict enforcement of the alarm ordinance, we do that.”

Maria Malice, former president of the Arizona Alarm Association said at the town hall that by going out on a response, the police department is putting cars in neighborhoods that wouldn’t otherwise be there. At the council meeting, Jarrell said the bottom line is he wants to allocate his resources where they are needed and doesn’t want them going to places based on an arbitrary event like a false alarm.

Jarrell said he was asked at the town hall what PVPD’s response time is to an alarm, remarking to the council that it’s an average of 10 minutes and 29 seconds from the moment the dispatcher picks up the phone until an officer arrives on scene. However, that’s not an accurate picture of the issue and there is a different problem that the department has been facing, he said.

“What’s more relevant is when you get the alarm notification in the monitoring station, how long is it before you call the police and when we have our response time? You know what? They won’t tell us that,” Jarrell said. “I think it shows they’re holding these alarms for quite some time in some cases that’s going to prevent any meaningful response on our part.”

Further, the a member of the alarm industry mentioned the City of Modesto, its institution of verified response in 2006, and the 26 percent increase in burglary following the institution, Jarrell said, commenting his research brought up a news article citing Modesto’s chief of police who was quoted saying the increase was probably related to drug factors and prison inmates being released on early parole. Modesto’s webpage shows they still do verified response, he said.



From verified response, people can expect that alarm users will receive the response they deserve when there is a criminal act in their home or business as every alarm the department receives is a potential in-progress crime, Jarrell said. Also, the community will recover the equivalent of one police officer because when given the available time, officers use it to prevent crime, solve problems and improve the safety of roadways, he said. Further, the alarm industry will have the opportunity to provide better service to their customers, Jarrell said.

Councilmember Marty Grossman said he believes it’s important that the town moves to verified response, stating he’s had email conversations with citizens who are in favor of the plan. Grossman also said he was upset at a recent half-page ad in the newspaper put out by alarm industry. It’s scare tactics, he said.

Her primary concern is that all of Prescott Valley’s citizens are safe, said Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye, who voiced her frustrations toward the alarm association at the town hall. The association is concerned about their bottom line, Nye said on Tuesday.

“I’m very annoyed at how the alarm businesses have preyed upon our citizens. And that’s what they did,” she said Thursday. “I’m saddened by it more than anything. Everyone on this council, all of our staff, our police department, our primary concern is your individual safety and it always will be. That’s not a bottom line, it’s a top line.”



Jarrell said he would return at a future meeting with a modified ordinance for the council’s review. The earliest meeting the review could take place would be Thursday, Aug. 10, said Deputy Town Clerk June Catanzarite.