Beatrice Emogene Williams, 84, of Prescott Valley, born Aug. 23, 1932, in Andews, No. Carolina, died July 10, 2017. A memorial of her life will be held on Aug. 12, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road, in Prescott. Burial will be at the National Cemetery of Arizona, in Phoenix. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.