Donald Mackey, 94, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., born Dec. 26, 1922, in Riverside, Calif., died July 20, 2017. A visitation will be on Aug. 3, 2017, from 8 to 10:00 a.m., with funeral services to follow, at 10:00 a.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.