Obituary: Mary Regina McKee

Mary Regina McKee, age 87, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Mary was born October 26, 1929 in Eastman, Wisconsin to Frank J. Hurda and Mary West Hurda.

She was the last surviving of her two brothers; Francis and Richard and a sister, Claudine. Mary is survived by her five children; John McKee Jr. of Tempe, Arizona, Claude McKee of Wittmann, Arizona, Regina Robbins of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Terry McKee of Silver Springs, Florida and Cheryl Faris of Grove, Oklahoma.



She had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mary has donated her body for medical research. There is no memorial service planned. Mary was active in the Saguaro Janes Community Center in Wittmann, Arizona, a 501(c)(3) charity.

She has requested in lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Saguaro Janes, P. O. Box 151, Wittmann, Arizona 85361.

A donation may also be made to Compassus Hospice of Prescott Valley or any hospice of your choice.

Information provided by survivors.