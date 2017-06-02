Column: Tiger Woods deserves the benefit of the doubt, for now

We’ve all seen the police video by now, and if not, you’ve at least read about Tiger Woods’ arrest in the early morning hours of Memorial Day and the steady stream of national media reports since.

All I have to say is this: Don’t rush to judgement.

Yes, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Yes, shortly after he was released, Woods made a statement admitting to an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

“I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” he said in the statement. “I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

A field breathalyzer test administered by the officers in Jupiter, Florida, revealed a 0.00 blood-alcohol content.

After seeing the police dashcam video for the first time Wednesday, it made the situation unbelievably real, and I was embarrassed not only for Woods, but for his family.

Despite all the evidence, I refuse to quickly judge a situation where we don’t have all the facts. Many are comfortable with that. Many have no problem throwing him under the bus, discarding him like a piece of trash and just another “bum” athlete who flew high and crashed hard.

Jack Nicklaus said earlier this week that “I feel bad for Tiger. Tiger’s a friend. He’s been great for the game of golf. He needs our help. I wish him well.”

Why does he need our help? Who says he has a drug problem?

Charles Barkley agreed.

“Even Jack Nicklaus, somebody I really respect, talking about, ‘Tiger really needs help.’ Well, he don’t know that. We don’t know if Tiger has a drug problem,” Barkley said on 97.5 FM The Fanatic Philadelphia on Thursday.

Woods, an 11-time PGA Tour Player of the Year and winner of 14 major championships, including four Masters and three U.S. Opens, is just six weeks removed from lower right back fusion surgery in April.

It was his fourth back surgery since March 2014, which has caused ongoing pain that has plagued him in recent years, effectively ending his 2016 and 2017 seasons. He told ESPN in April that the “surgery went well” and he was optimistic it would relieve his back spasms and pain.

“When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without pain I have been battling for so long,” he said.

Still, Woods was apologetic in his statement Tuesday.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said.

I never understood what living with chronic pain was like until my own brush with it in 2015. I was diagnosed with two bulging discs in my lower back, causing paralyzing lower back pain, including sciatic nerve pain all the way to my toes. It felt like my leg was on fire.

Because of this, I didn’t sleep more than one or two hours a night for nearly eight months. I was a walking zombie, plus, I was taking a mix of medications including pain killers, muscle relaxers and a pill for nerve pain. I also received cortisone injections and was very close to surgery until the pain finally subsided.

Believe me, those eight months were a dismal experience involving major side effects like dizziness, drowsiness and the inability to sleep or concentrate when needed. My wife even needed to drive me to work from time to time. And if I accidently took the wrong pill at the wrong time, or missed a dose, it was worse.

I’d like to believe this was the case for Woods. An accident. A one time thing after falling victim to endless pain. Perhaps I’m ignorant, but only time will tell.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.